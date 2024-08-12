Distinguished Visitors Meet with Vice Adm. Kacher aboard USS Blue Ridge

240810-N-FA353-1032 KOROR, Palau (Aug. 10, 2024) – Charles Obichang, Republic of Palau minister of Public Infrastructure and Industries speaks with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during an office call aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), as part of a scheduled port visit to Palau, Aug. 10, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

