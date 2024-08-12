Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visitors Meet with Vice Adm. Kacher aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 1 of 8]

    Distinguished Visitors Meet with Vice Adm. Kacher aboard USS Blue Ridge

    KOROR, PALAU

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240810-N-FA353-1018 KOROR, Palau (Aug. 10, 2024) – Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, greets Charles Obichang, Republic of Palau Minister of Public Infrastructure and Industries, prior to an office call aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), during a scheduled port visit to Palau, Aug. 10, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    This work, Distinguished Visitors Meet with Vice Adm. Kacher aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

