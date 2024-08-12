Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    Damage Control Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240810-N-SW005-4040 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 10, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in damage control exercises during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 21:15
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    America
    damage control
    PHIBRON 11
    firefighting
    shipboard firefighting
    USS America (LHA 6)

