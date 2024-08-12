Damage Control Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240810-N-SW005-4040 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 10, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in damage control exercises during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

