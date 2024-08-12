Replenishment At Sea Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240812-N-TW227-1169 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) participate in a replenishment-at-sea drill on the ship’s flight deck during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 12. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

