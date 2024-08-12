Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 3]

    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240809-N-PV363-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 9, 2024) An F-35B Lightning, from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 prepares to take off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8585999
    VIRIN: 240809-N-PV363-1017
    Resolution: 4126x2143
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    F-35
    PHIBRON 11
    USS America (LHA 6)
    MV-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download