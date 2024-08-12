Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:00 Photo ID: 8585619 VIRIN: 240508-A-GY757-7052 Resolution: 4940x3293 Size: 1005.91 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers Test Drive Autonomous Equipment Decontamination System at MSPIX 24 [Image 3 of 3], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.