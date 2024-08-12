Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island ITT Drill [Image 4 of 6]

    Makin Island ITT Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Karljan Pascual, from Sacramento, California, instructs Sailors simulating fighting a fire during an Integrated Training Team drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 9, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    This work, Makin Island ITT Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

