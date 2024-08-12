Damage Controlman 2nd Class James King, from Dallas, prepares CO2 bottles during an Integrated Training Team drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 9, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8585325
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-YR119-1046
|Resolution:
|4641x3094
|Size:
|971.27 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island ITT Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.