Makin Island ITT Drill

Damage Controlman 2nd Class James King, from Dallas, prepares CO2 bottles during an Integrated Training Team drill aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 9, 2024. Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

