    Taking aim, taking time at Devens

    Taking aim, taking time at Devens

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Sgt. 1st. Class Erica Babbitt, acting first sergeant with the 272nd Military Police Co., engages pop-up targets during weapons qualification at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 10.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8584999
    VIRIN: 240810-O-HX738-9627
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    New York
    Massachusetts
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    272 Military Police Battalion

