Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 13:37 Photo ID: 8584979 VIRIN: 240810-O-HX738-1350 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.87 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Real patient with simulated injuries tests medics at Devens [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.