Real patient with simulated injuries tests medics at Devens

Spc. Robert Johnson V, a medic with 182nd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Massachusetts National Guard, acts as a simulated patient to help the tier II medical staff hone their lifesaving skills at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 10.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8584979
|VIRIN:
|240810-O-HX738-1350
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
