Saving time, saving lives

Spc. Calvin Nguyen, a medic with 182nd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Massachusetts National Guard, prepares inter-veinous kits for ambulance crews at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 10.
Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8584974
|VIRIN:
|240810-O-HX738-8194
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5 MB
Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
