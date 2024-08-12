Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving time, saving lives

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Spc. Calvin Nguyen, a medic with 182nd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Massachusetts National Guard, prepares inter-veinous kits for ambulance crews at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 10.

    Real patient with simulated injuries tests medics at Devens

    Massachusetts
    Massachusett National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    182 MCAS

