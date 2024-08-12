240808-Z-OX664-1017

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Luis Vera, Kentucky National Guard translates to Ecuadorian military visitors, and their civilian partner’s while touring the Buffalo Trace Distillery for a cultural August 7, 2024 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Since its inception in 1996, the partnership between the Kentucky National Guard and the Ecuadorian military has led to numerous joint training exercises, collaborative projects, and cultural exchanges, enhancing the skills and understanding of both parties. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

