    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240808-Z-OX664-1017 [Image 18 of 18]

    240808-Z-OX664-1017

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Luis Vera, Kentucky National Guard translates to Ecuadorian military visitors, and their civilian partner’s while touring the Buffalo Trace Distillery for a cultural August 7, 2024 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Since its inception in 1996, the partnership between the Kentucky National Guard and the Ecuadorian military has led to numerous joint training exercises, collaborative projects, and cultural exchanges, enhancing the skills and understanding of both parties. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Emergency Management
    FEMA
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Ecuador

