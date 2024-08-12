Service members from the Kentucky National Guard provide a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package brief to the Ecuadorian military, and their civilian partners on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort on August 7, 2024. For over 30 years, the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program has fostered international military relations, providing mutual benefits and unique opportunities for service members to engage in valuable knowledge, experience, and cultural exchanges. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 11:52 Photo ID: 8584733 VIRIN: 240808-Z-OX664-1014 Resolution: 7467x4978 Size: 31.97 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240808-Z-OX664-1014 [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.