    Master Sgt. Davis retirement [Image 16 of 19]

    Master Sgt. Davis retirement

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing holds a retirement ceremony for Master Sgt. Thomas Davis, 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron material management specialist, August 11, 2024, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8584571
    VIRIN: 240811-Z-UU033-1015
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    This work, Master Sgt. Davis retirement [Image 19 of 19], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    air national guard
    service
    kc-135
    national guard
    retirement

