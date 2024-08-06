Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PP24-2 Band Plays with Philippine Navy Seabees Band At Ayala Malls in Legazpi [Image 13 of 13]

    PP24-2 Band Plays with Philippine Navy Seabees Band At Ayala Malls in Legazpi

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Damian Chambers, right, of Marietta, Ga., a vocalist with the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) Band, sings during a host nation outreach event with the Philippine Navy Seabees Band at Ayala Malls in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2024. The host nation outreach was used to integrate the Seabees band with the PP24-2 band in order to play several shows together throughout Legazpi. The Pacific Partnership Band is comprised of musicians from the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band and the Australian Army Band. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8584271
    VIRIN: 240807-N-GC639-3147
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 959.85 KB
    Location: LEGAZPI, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PP24-2 Band Plays with Philippine Navy Seabees Band At Ayala Malls in Legazpi [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippine
    Community Outreach
    partnership
    Legazpi
    pacific partnership
    PP24-2

