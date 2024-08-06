PP24-2 Band Plays with Philippine Navy Seabees Band At Ayala Malls in Legazpi

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Damian Chambers, right, of Marietta, Ga., a vocalist with the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) Band, and Philippine Navy applicant Darlene Brioso, a vocalist with the Philippine Navy Seabees Band, sing together during a host nation outreach event with the Seabees Band at Ayala Malls in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2024. The host nation outreach was used to integrate the Seabees band with the PP24-2 band in order to play several shows together throughout Legazpi. The Pacific Partnership Band is comprised of musicians from the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band and the Australian Army Band. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

