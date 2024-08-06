Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/2CR shoothouse training [Image 8 of 10]

    2/2CR shoothouse training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment clear a room during military operations on urban terrain training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. The shoothouse provides fire teams with the opportunity to rehearse their technique for entering and clearing a room using live ammunition. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8584171
    VIRIN: 240809-A-BS310-1489
    Resolution: 7013x4675
    Size: 31.88 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/2CR shoothouse training [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    shoothouse
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    VictoryCorps

