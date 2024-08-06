2/2CR shoothouse training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare to clear a room during military operations on urban terrain training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 9, 2024. The shoothouse provides fire teams with the opportunity to rehearse their technique for entering and clearing a room using live ammunition. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

