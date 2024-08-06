Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance Sailors conduct firefighting drills [Image 6 of 6]

    Spruance Sailors conduct firefighting drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240802-N-WV584-1237 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2024) Sailors take readings using a multimeter to measure voltage in the emergency power supply during a firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 03:37
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Spruance Sailors conduct firefighting drills [Image 6 of 6], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

