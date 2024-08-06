Cmdr. Matt Adams participates in helicopter operations aboard USS Spruance

240802-N-WV584-1534 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug.2, 2024) Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), left, shakes hands with Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Shane Saylor, from Riverside, Calif. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

