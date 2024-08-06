Spruance Chaplain leads Catholic Mass

240802-N-WV584-1103 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Eduardo Amora, from New York City, leads catholic mass in the crew training room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

