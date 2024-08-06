Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, middle, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force receives a brief from Capt. Adan Rivera, company commander of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division about current operations during a training exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The Expeditionary Operations Training Group lead training exercise validates and ensures readiness for crisis response throughout the Indo-Pacific region. 4th Marine Regiment is currently forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific region under 3rd Marine Division as part of their unit deployment program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

