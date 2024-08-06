Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, right, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force receives a brief from Capt. Adan Rivera, company commander of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 1st Marine Division about current operations during a training exercise Kin Blue Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The Expeditionary Operations Training Group lead training exercises validates and ensures readiness for crisis response throughout the Indo-Pacific region. 4th Marine Regiment is currently forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific region under 3rd Marine Division as part of their unit deployment program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

