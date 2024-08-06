Thunderbirds Refuel with 128ARW

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, refuels a United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbird” F-16, July 25, 2024. The “Thunderbirds” arrived in Wisconsin to do a flyover at the EAA AirVenture Air Show in Oshkosh, Wis. and to perform at the Milwaukee Air and Water Show over the Lake Michigan lakefront. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jenna Lenski)

