    Thunderbirds Refuel with 128ARW [Image 35 of 38]

    Thunderbirds Refuel with 128ARW

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jenna Lenski 

    Air Combat Command

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, refuels a United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbird” F-16, July 25, 2024. The “Thunderbirds” arrived in Wisconsin to do a flyover at the EAA AirVenture Air Show in Oshkosh, Wis. and to perform at the Milwaukee Air and Water Show over the Lake Michigan lakefront. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jenna Lenski)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 02:00
    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Thunderbirds
    Milwaukee
    air show
    KC-135
    F-16

