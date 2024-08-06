Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, recites the oath of enlistment with Cpl. AnnaLina Hill, an ammunition technician with MRF-D 24.3, during her reenlistment ceremony at the Battle of Bloody Ridge memorial in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 8, 2024. Hill reenlisted during a visit to the Solomon Islands. Marines visited to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. Mulvihill is a native of New York. Hill is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

