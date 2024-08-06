Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill [Image 2 of 10]

    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill

    HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, right, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, recites the oath of enlistment with Cpl. AnnaLina Hill, an ammunition technician with MRF-D 24.3, during her reenlistment ceremony at the Battle of Bloody Ridge memorial in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 8, 2024. Hill reenlisted during a visit to the Solomon Islands. Marines visited to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. Mulvihill is a native of New York. Hill is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8583965
    VIRIN: 240808-M-QM580-1028
    Resolution: 8277x5518
    Size: 16.84 MB
    Location: HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill
    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Solomon Islands
    Reenlistment
    Guadalcanal
    Marines
    MRF-D
    I MEF Summer Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download