240811-N-NC943-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2024) A Sailor removes chocks from an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, on the flight-deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Landon Godeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 23:18 Photo ID: 8583883 VIRIN: 240811-N-NC943-1007 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 830.85 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor removes chocks from F-35C Lightning II [Image 3 of 3], by SN Landon Godeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.