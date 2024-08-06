Culinary specialists prepare meals aboard USS Carl Vinson

240811-N-MJ645-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Kayln Turner, a native of Anderson, Indiana, prepares desserts in the bake shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

