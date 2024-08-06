Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Academy cadets sail with Coast Guard Cutter Eagle

    ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet gives a tour of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) to crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Rockland, in Rockland, Maine, Aug. 3, 2024. Eagle's primary mission is training cadets and officer candidates. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    USCG
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle
    USCGC Eagle

