Coast Guard Academy cadets sail with Coast Guard Cutter Eagle

A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet gives a tour of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) to crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Rockland, in Rockland, Maine, Aug. 3, 2024. Eagle's primary mission is training cadets and officer candidates. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)
Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 22:20
Location:
|ROCKLAND, MAINE, US
