PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) secure a fuel hose on the flight deck while simulating a helicopter inflight refueling with an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 as part of Initial Ship Aviation Team Training, Aug. 10. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 22:01 Photo ID: 8583832 VIRIN: 240810-N-UA460-2699 Resolution: 6502x4399 Size: 1.3 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.