7th Fleet Band Performs at Palau Night Market

KOROR, Palau (Aug. 10, 2024) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's "Orient Express" ensemble, embarked on the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), performs at the "680 Night Market" in Koror, Palau during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 10, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

