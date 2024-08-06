Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Palau Night Market [Image 1 of 5]

    7th Fleet Band Performs at Palau Night Market

    PALAU

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    KOROR, Palau (Aug. 10, 2024) Musician 2nd Class James Brownell, from Miami, Florida, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's "Orient Express" ensemble, embarked on the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), performs at the "680 Night Market" in Koror, Palau during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 10, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

