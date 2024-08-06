Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Stout in COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Stout in COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ian Tumulty 

    USS Stout

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 1, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jason Halpern, a native of Tampa, Fla., rigs a fuel line during an underway replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), August 1, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ian Tumulty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 12:25
    Photo ID: 8583420
    VIRIN: 240801-N-OI879-1347
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 571.54 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stout in COMPTUEX [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Ian Tumulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    CSG 4
    HST CSG
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    U.S. Navy

