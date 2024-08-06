USS Stout in COMPTUEX

ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 1, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jason Halpern, a native of Tampa, Fla., rigs a fuel line during an underway replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), August 1, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ian Tumulty)

