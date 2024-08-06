Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers Provide Drinking Water to Local Community [Image 5 of 5]

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers Provide Drinking Water to Local Community

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kayden Reed 

    28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Knell, commander of Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, distributes drinking water to the community affected by the Boil Water Advisory on August 10, 2024, in Harrisburg, PA. Pennsylvania American Water issued a Boil Water Advisory on August 9, 2024, due to main break in their Mechanicsburg system. This notice applies to approximately 42,000 customers in Pennsylvania American Water’s Mechanicsburg system. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kayden Bedwell)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 11:13
    Photo ID: 8583404
    VIRIN: 100824-A-SW312-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers Provide Drinking Water to Local Community [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kayden Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Harrisburg
    PANG

