Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers Provide Drinking Water to Local Community

U.S. Army Capt. Kalob Ware, Quartermaster of F Company, 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, distributes drinking water to the community affected by the Boil Water Advisory on August 10, 2024, in Harrisburg, PA. Pennsylvania American Water issued a Boil Water Advisory on August 9, 2024, due to main break in their Mechanicsburg system. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kayden Bedwell)

Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US