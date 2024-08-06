MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 11, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael McCullars provides updates on exercise events during PANAMAX 2024 in Mayport, Fla., Aug. 11. PANAMAX is an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored multinational exercise that focuses on ensuring the defense of the Panama Canal. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel)

