    PANAMAX 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    PANAMAX 2024

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 11, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael McCullars provides updates on exercise events during PANAMAX 2024 in Mayport, Fla., Aug. 11. PANAMAX is an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored multinational exercise that focuses on ensuring the defense of the Panama Canal. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 10:57
    Photo ID: 8583377
    VIRIN: 240811-N-AW702-1002
    Resolution: 4234x2820
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PANAMAX 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PANAMAX
    4th Fleet
    Southern Command
    Marine Corps
    Brazil

