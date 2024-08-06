Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Carolina National Guard shares one of their favorite pastimes with the Botswana Defense Force [Image 1 of 2]

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard share with Botswana Defence Force soldiers different football techniques at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 10, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen)

    This work, North Carolina National Guard shares one of their favorite pastimes with the Botswana Defense Force [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Denne Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

