North Carolina National Guard, Botswana join hands for environmental clean-up of Shoshong Village

U.S. Army Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard participate in a litter pick-up alongside Botswana Defence Force soldiers at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 10, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen)

