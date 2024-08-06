YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (JAN. 17 2023) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dylan McQuoid shoots the shot line from the main deck U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while arriving at Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 04:30 Photo ID: 8583215 VIRIN: 240117-N-DU658-1055 Resolution: 3827x2547 Size: 944.42 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Blue Ridge Sea and Anchor [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.