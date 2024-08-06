Uss Blue Ridge Sea and Anchor

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (JAN. 17 2023) – Yeoman Seaman Amoure Ferguson fastens the Navy Jack to the forward flagstaff aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) after arriving at Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship it routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024