    USS Blue Ridge Sea and Anchor [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Blue Ridge Sea and Anchor

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (JAN. 17 2023) – Yeoman 3rd Class Alexander Bridges prepares to raise the colors aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while arriving at Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 17. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship it routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

