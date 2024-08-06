USS Blue Ridge Conducts Small Boat Operations

SAGAMI WAN (May 15, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Samantha Young (left), from Safford, Arizona, and Ensign Ivan Godinez, from Los Angeles, observe a launched rigid hull inflatable boat aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), May 15. As the 7th Fleet flag ship, USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

