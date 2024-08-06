USS Blue Ridge Conducts Small Boat Operations

SAGAMI WAN (January 12, 2024) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) lower a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat during normal underway operations Jan. 12, 2024. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship it routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

