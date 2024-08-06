Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    SAGAMI WAN (January 12, 2024) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) enter a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat during normal underway operations, Jan. 12, 2024. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship it routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

