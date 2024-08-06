Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta [Image 4 of 6]

    7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 28, 2023) –Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s popular music group Orient Express, sing and play musical instruments during a show at @America Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28, 2023. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8583192
    VIRIN: 230728-N-DU658-1384
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: JAKARTA, ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta
    7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta
    7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta
    7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta
    7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta
    7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download