7th Fleet Band Performs at @America Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 28, 2023) – Musician 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion, from Washington D.C., assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s popular music group Orient Express, plays the guitar during a show at @America Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28, 2023. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

