Soldiers with the Botswana Defence Force practice entering a building during urban operations training with the North Carolina National Guard at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 03:28 Photo ID: 8583164 VIRIN: 240809-A-UI440-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.03 MB Location: SHOSHONG, BW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct urban operations training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alisha Grezlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.