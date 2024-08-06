Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct urban operations training [Image 2 of 7]

    North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct urban operations training

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Spc. Randall Crawford, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, trains weapon placement while entering a building with the Botswana Defence Force during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 03:30
    This work, North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct urban operations training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alisha Grezlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

