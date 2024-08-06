240730-N-IJ966-2154 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 03:32 Photo ID: 8583146 VIRIN: 240730-N-IJ966-2154 Resolution: 4393x2929 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Nathaly Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.