Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 5 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Nathaly Cruz 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240730-N-IJ966-2154 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8583146
    VIRIN: 240730-N-IJ966-2154
    Resolution: 4393x2929
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Nathaly Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations
    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    Abraham Lincoln
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download