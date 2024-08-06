Sailors construct a jackstaff in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8583109
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-BE723-1047
|Resolution:
|4468x2979
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.